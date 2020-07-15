2241 LOVEDALE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Brand New Beautiful Kitchen!! Roomy condo with two master bedrooms on patio level. Enjoy the quiet scene from your patio. Adjacent to community tennis court and swimming pool and around the corner from Reston National Golf course. Walking paths galore. Fantastic kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counters and cabinetry and pretty backsplash. A separate dining room that opens to family room and charming sunroom nook over looking the wooded view. You will wont believe that you are so close to everything and anything as you sit on the private patio and watch nature's scene change before your eyes. In the cooler months, you will enjoy the wood burning fireplace. The washer and dryer have their own closet