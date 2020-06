Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated extra storage

Updated top level end-unit back to the woods, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Beautifully updated kitchen with cherry color cabinets and granite countertop. Extra storage space at the first floor. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Two parking spaces with one assigned and one open. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. conveniently located near silver metro line, toll road, Reston town center.