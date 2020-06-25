All apartments in Reston
Last updated October 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

220 VANBUREN ST

220 Van Buren St · No Longer Available
Location

220 Van Buren St, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
new construction
Brand new condo style townhome in a sought after location with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath a few blocks from Herndon Metro. Open layout with living and breakfast area. Quartz counters in the kitchen. Fully upgraded stainless steel appliances. Upgraded floors and carpets. This location is steps from the future Herndon Metro Silver line and Herndon Town Center and minutes to shopping and dining in Herndon and Reston. Steps to the W&OD Trail, your new low-maintenance condo offers an onsite pocket park and a bike trail. Haley Smith Park, with multiple sports fields, a basketball court,and picnic areas, is right across the street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 VANBUREN ST have any available units?
220 VANBUREN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 VANBUREN ST have?
Some of 220 VANBUREN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 VANBUREN ST currently offering any rent specials?
220 VANBUREN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 VANBUREN ST pet-friendly?
No, 220 VANBUREN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 220 VANBUREN ST offer parking?
No, 220 VANBUREN ST does not offer parking.
Does 220 VANBUREN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 VANBUREN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 VANBUREN ST have a pool?
No, 220 VANBUREN ST does not have a pool.
Does 220 VANBUREN ST have accessible units?
No, 220 VANBUREN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 220 VANBUREN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 VANBUREN ST has units with dishwashers.
