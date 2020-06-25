220 VANBUREN ST

Amenities

Brand new condo style townhome in a sought after location with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath a few blocks from Herndon Metro. Open layout with living and breakfast area. Quartz counters in the kitchen. Fully upgraded stainless steel appliances. Upgraded floors and carpets. This location is steps from the future Herndon Metro Silver line and Herndon Town Center and minutes to shopping and dining in Herndon and Reston. Steps to the W&OD Trail, your new low-maintenance condo offers an onsite pocket park and a bike trail. Haley Smith Park, with multiple sports fields, a basketball court,and picnic areas, is right across the street