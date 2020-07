2162 GOLF COURSE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ABSOLUTELY TREMENDOUS! ALL-BRICK END UNIT SET AMONGST THE TREES AT EDGE OF GOLF COURSE. OVERSIZED MODEL HAS EXTENSIONS ON THREE LVLS ADDING FAMILY RM + BDRM4 + BDRM5!! BEAUTIFUL SPACES TREATED TO RENOVATIONS. MARVELOUS NEW OPEN DESIGN KITCHEN WITH BRKFST RM, TWO FRPLS, GORGEOUS HARDWOODS + NEW TILE. WONDERFUL EXTERIOR w/LANDSCAPING AND NEW DECK & PATIO. 2 ASSIGNED PKG SPCS. CONVENIENT AMENITIES ***Only Dog Considered * No Smoking * ONLINE APPLICATION ONLY - CONTACT AGENT * 15-24 Months available