Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

This Beautifully kept Spacious/Light Filled/End Unit/Brick Town home is Both Upgraded and Energy Efficient. The wood floors are beautiful and both levels. 4 large bedrooms, all with ceiling fans, and 2.5 baths. Family room with a fireplace. Gorgeous view off huge deck. Cable and internet included. 1 assigned parking spot and extra parking available.