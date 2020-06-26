2124 WHISPERWOOD GLEN LANE

Amenities

Beautiful, renovated, pristine clean townhome featuring light and bright kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Renovated full baths with large soaking tubs on the upper and lower level. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. High quality window treatments are installed for your convenience. Peaceful and private outdoor entertaining space with Trex deck and flagstone patio area. Backs to trees w/ easy access to public transportation, metro and Reston Town Center. All windows, screens, ducts, and vents, including the dryer exhaust vent, were professionally cleaned for your health and comfort. Property is VERY well maintained on the interior and exterior - landlord takes care of gutter cleanings and bi-annual maintenance on major systems.