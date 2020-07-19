2114 GREEN WATCH WAY

Amenities

Must See! Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, in the Reston community. Hardwood floors throughout. Floor to ceiling windows, which allows for natural light galore. Separate, elegant Dining Room. Both the Dining Room and Living Room overlook the highly, popular Reston Golf Course. 10' decorative ceilings. Tons of storage space. Huge Kitchen with table space, granite countertops, and lots of cabinet space. Master Bedroom has 2 closets. The Reston community offers many amenities to its residents. Perfect location for commuters, located to major roads and less than 3 miles to the Wiehle-Reston East metro station.