2102 Salt Kettle Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2102 Salt Kettle Way

2102 Salt Kettle Way · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Salt Kettle Way, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
AGENTS WELCOME! 3 BR 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths. Quaint New England Style Neighborhood - Looks like Cape Cod! This Colonial offers huge rooms and a peaceful setting nestled in the heart of Reston close to Lake Thoreau. Shopping and dining without ever getting in your car! Terrific back-yard patio in a fenced, private setting. Lots of storage and easy parking!
.
Pets welcome on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Fireplace
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$2,895.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

