2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B

Large condo in the heart of Reston! Cozy and quiet. Lots of natural sunlight. Extra-large living room. New paint throughout. Soft and clean carpets in the oversized bedrooms. The kitchen is perfect for a creative cook. Laminate floors throughout all social areas. Access to swimming pools, tennis courts, walk and biking trails. Two assigned parking spots as well as visitor parking. Rent includes gas and water. Minutes away from the Silver Line Metro & Reston Town Center. Express Lanes and Fairfax County Parkway just down the road. No smoking and no pets. Available February 1, 2020!