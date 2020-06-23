All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:09 PM

2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B

2069 Royal Fern Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2069 Royal Fern Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Large condo in the heart of Reston! Cozy and quiet. Lots of natural sunlight. Extra-large living room. New paint throughout. Soft and clean carpets in the oversized bedrooms. The kitchen is perfect for a creative cook. Laminate floors throughout all social areas. Access to swimming pools, tennis courts, walk and biking trails. Two assigned parking spots as well as visitor parking. Rent includes gas and water. Minutes away from the Silver Line Metro & Reston Town Center. Express Lanes and Fairfax County Parkway just down the road. No smoking and no pets. Available February 1, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B have any available units?
2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B have?
Some of 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B currently offering any rent specials?
2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B pet-friendly?
No, 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B offer parking?
Yes, 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B does offer parking.
Does 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B have a pool?
Yes, 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B has a pool.
Does 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B have accessible units?
No, 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2069 ROYAL FERN CT #2B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia