Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:38 AM

2061 GOLF COURSE DR

2061 Golf Course Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Golf Course Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
DO NOT CALL OWNER. LISTING AGENT WILL PUT BACK IN THE MARKET WHEN HOUSE IS READY.TREMENDOUS END UNIT BACKING TO THE 2ND FAIRWAY & APPROACH OF THE GOLF COURSE FOR INCREDIBLE VIEWS YEAR-ROUND! MATURE LANDSCAPING WITH GARDEN BLOOMS ON ALL THREE SIDES. SUN-SOAKED FRONT PORCH. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN & UPPER LEVELS. FREE-STANDING FIREPLACE WARMS THE MAIN AREAS. SGD FROM LR & DR TO GREAT DECK. ENORMOUS OPEN REC RM + FULL BATH + SGD WALKOUT TO PATIO & YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 GOLF COURSE DR have any available units?
2061 GOLF COURSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 GOLF COURSE DR have?
Some of 2061 GOLF COURSE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 GOLF COURSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2061 GOLF COURSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 GOLF COURSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2061 GOLF COURSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2061 GOLF COURSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2061 GOLF COURSE DR offers parking.
Does 2061 GOLF COURSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2061 GOLF COURSE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 GOLF COURSE DR have a pool?
No, 2061 GOLF COURSE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2061 GOLF COURSE DR have accessible units?
No, 2061 GOLF COURSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 GOLF COURSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 GOLF COURSE DR has units with dishwashers.

