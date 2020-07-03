1980 Villaridge Drive, Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool internet access tennis court

1980 Villaridge Drive Reston VA 20191

AGENTS WELCOME! Large 1 bed, 1 bath contemporary condo with front deck. Renovated kitchen, and bath. Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Burning Fireplace, Cork Floors, washer/dryer. Ideally located with new metro 15 mins walk & South Lakes Shopping Center. Close to pool, lake, tennis and so much more. Convenient to Dulles Toll Road, Dulles Airport, Reston Town Center.

Pets welcome on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH