1980 Villaridge Drive, Apt A

1980 Villaridge Drive Reston VA 20191
AGENTS WELCOME! Large 1 bed, 1 bath contemporary condo with front deck. Renovated kitchen, and bath. Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Burning Fireplace, Cork Floors, washer/dryer. Ideally located with new metro 15 mins walk & South Lakes Shopping Center. Close to pool, lake, tennis and so much more. Convenient to Dulles Toll Road, Dulles Airport, Reston Town Center.
Pets welcome on a case by case basis.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH