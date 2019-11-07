All apartments in Reston
1924 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE

Location

1924 Logan Manor Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Location Location!~ Exceptional 4 level brick Townhouse~ just steps from Reston Town Center and W&OD trail.~ 3 Bedrooms with 3.5 Baths over 2500 sq. ft. with open floorplan and 2 story family room. Gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, six burner Wolf range/oven. Oversized master suite with 2 walk-in closets and separate shower and soaking tub. Fresh paint throughout. Includes community pool, gym and meeting room. Minutes from Silver Line Metro and Dulles Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

