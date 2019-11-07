1924 LOGAN MANOR DRIVE

Amenities
Location Location!~ Exceptional 4 level brick Townhouse~ just steps from Reston Town Center and W&OD trail.~ 3 Bedrooms with 3.5 Baths over 2500 sq. ft. with open floorplan and 2 story family room. Gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, six burner Wolf range/oven. Oversized master suite with 2 walk-in closets and separate shower and soaking tub. Fresh paint throughout. Includes community pool, gym and meeting room. Minutes from Silver Line Metro and Dulles Airport.