1873 MICHAEL FARADAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

ONE YEAR NEW, END UNIT TOWN HOUSE WALKING DISTANCE TO WIEHLE AVE METRO STATION IN RESTON! BEAUTIFUL LIGHT FILLED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH , GARAGE TOWN HOME. SUNNY SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH LUXURY BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET. CORNER BEDROOM HAS WINDOWS ON TWO SIDES. MAIN LEVEL HAS WIDE PLANK CONTEMPORARY FLOORS AND A WALL OF WINDOWS FOR MAX NATURAL LIGHT. LOVELY KITCHEN HAS GAS COOKING, GRAY GLASS BLOCK BACK SPLASH, 42' WHITE CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, OVER-SIZE SINK AND PANTRY. WHIRLPOOL REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER COMPLETE THE KITCHEN. SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY. NO PETS!