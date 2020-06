Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

WELL BUILT CONTEMPORARY BRICK TH, LARGE ROOMS, UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS, FLOORS, UPDATED BATHROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, ENTIRE HOUSE FRESHLY PAINTED! 1428 sqft! ENJOY RESTON AMENITIES, WALK TO RESTON TOWN CENTER, POOL, METRO BUS, PARK, WALKING TRAILS, SLATE PATIO, AND GARDEN! THIS HOME IS WELL CARED FOR AND SHOWS WELL. GREAT LOCATION! ONE CARPORT AND ONE UNSIGNED OPEN PACKING SPACE! Tenant occupied but it'll be Avail in one week once new Lease is signed.