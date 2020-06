Amenities

Call listing Agent. Available June 1, 2019. Enjoy all the creature comforts that have already been done in this amazing home. Updated granite kitchen with GE Profile appliance. Both upstairs bathrooms remodeled. New carpet. Hardwood on main level. A fenced rear patio that is an oasis unto itself. Great neighborhood. Newer windows. Commuter's dream location. Short distance to RTC.