1729 IVY OAK SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Great Townhome with so much space and 3 LARGE bedrooms + 2 parking spaces out front (1 reserved). Fully renovated a few years ago and meticulously maintained - it is spotless! Hardwoods throughout, tile bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless, etc. Sunny and bright home. Large family room area can be used as breakfast room or home office. Audio/Video cameras in use on property. Easy parking, reserved spot. Visitor spaces available. Visits by appointment. All adults on app & lease, pets case by case (no cats- owner has allergy). Application online at property manager's site. Click 'video camera' icon at top of listing to view virtual tour.