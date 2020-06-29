All apartments in Reston
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1729 IVY OAK SQUARE

1729 Ivy Oak Square · No Longer Available
Location

1729 Ivy Oak Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Great Townhome with so much space and 3 LARGE bedrooms + 2 parking spaces out front (1 reserved). Fully renovated a few years ago and meticulously maintained - it is spotless! Hardwoods throughout, tile bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless, etc. Sunny and bright home. Large family room area can be used as breakfast room or home office. Audio/Video cameras in use on property. Easy parking, reserved spot. Visitor spaces available. Visits by appointment. All adults on app & lease, pets case by case (no cats- owner has allergy). Application online at property manager's site. Click 'video camera' icon at top of listing to view virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE have any available units?
1729 IVY OAK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE have?
Some of 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1729 IVY OAK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 IVY OAK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.

