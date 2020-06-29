1729 IVY OAK SQUARE

Amenities
Great Townhome with so much space and 3 LARGE bedrooms + 2 parking spaces out front (1 reserved). Fully renovated a few years ago and meticulously maintained - it is spotless! Hardwoods throughout, tile bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless, etc. Sunny and bright home. Large family room area can be used as breakfast room or home office. Audio/Video cameras in use on property. Easy parking, reserved spot. Visitor spaces available. Visits by appointment. All adults on app & lease, pets case by case (no cats- owner has allergy). Application online at property manager's site. Click 'video camera' icon at top of listing to view virtual tour.