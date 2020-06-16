1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

Amenities

**Fabulous Lakefront Oasis Penthouse**Vacation style living with wrap around balcony backing to the lake. **Gorgeous Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet, ceiling fan and walk in closet *Master en-suite bath with dual entrance, dual sinks and access to living room for guests.Second bedroom has a double entry door with high ceilings and double door closet. Open living area with high ceilings, fresh paint, neutral colors and instant romance with gas fireplace. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Easy on the feet,upgraded kitchen flooring. Separate storage closet for bikes, suitcases and holiday cheer. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and fitness center and waterfront gazebo with BBQ stands. Walk to W&OD Trail or walk to town center for restaurants and shopping. Less than one mile is the Metro rail. In other words, close to everything.Since this is a no pets no smoking home, it~s like getting into a new car. Fresh new smell and professionally cleaned. Ready for move in!