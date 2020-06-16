All apartments in Reston
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:17 PM

1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

1724 Lake Shore Crest Drive · (703) 860-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1724 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
**Fabulous Lakefront Oasis Penthouse**Vacation style living with wrap around balcony backing to the lake. **Gorgeous Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, huge walk-in closet, ceiling fan and walk in closet *Master en-suite bath with dual entrance, dual sinks and access to living room for guests.Second bedroom has a double entry door with high ceilings and double door closet. Open living area with high ceilings, fresh paint, neutral colors and instant romance with gas fireplace. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Easy on the feet,upgraded kitchen flooring. Separate storage closet for bikes, suitcases and holiday cheer. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and fitness center and waterfront gazebo with BBQ stands. Walk to W&OD Trail or walk to town center for restaurants and shopping. Less than one mile is the Metro rail. In other words, close to everything.Since this is a no pets no smoking home, it~s like getting into a new car. Fresh new smell and professionally cleaned. Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have any available units?
1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
