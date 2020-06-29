All apartments in Reston
1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:16 PM

1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35

1720 Lake Shore Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Lake Shore Crest Dr, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Reston Town Center awaits! Charming 2 BR, 1.5 bath rental available 7/1. Spacious open living area w/ vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace, breakfast bar & large master bedroom with private balcony. Close to all that Reston Town Center has to offer. Minutes away from the Wiehle Metro Station. Tenant occupied. Please call or text first. Tenant will vacate June 14th. Please be patient with showings until then as tenant works from home. Owners will spend last 2 weeks of the month making some modifications to unit. Certified funds for processing and EMD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 have any available units?
1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 have?
Some of 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 pet-friendly?
No, 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 offer parking?
No, 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 does not offer parking.
Does 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 have a pool?
No, 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 does not have a pool.
Does 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 have accessible units?
No, 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE 35 has units with dishwashers.

