Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1714 ABERCROMBY COURT

1714 Abercromby Court · (703) 608-7454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1714 Abercromby Court, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
This unit is in impeccable condition! Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, corner unit on the first floor with a wood burning fireplace. Light and bright with a fantastic green and peaceful view from the patio. Maple cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Second bedroom can be used as an office or a home gym! Full size washer and dryer with storage space in the laundry room. Walk to Reston Town Center and future metro station in 10 minutes! Harris Teeter, Starbucks, and Trader Joes are all walkable. 7 minute drive to Wiehle Metro Station and Whole Foods around the corner. The complex is off of the Green Trail in Reston and is steps from the beautiful Lake Anne. Available August 10th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT have any available units?
1714 ABERCROMBY COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT have?
Some of 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1714 ABERCROMBY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT offer parking?
No, 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT have a pool?
No, 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 ABERCROMBY COURT has units with dishwashers.
