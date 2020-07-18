1714 ABERCROMBY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

This unit is in impeccable condition! Hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, corner unit on the first floor with a wood burning fireplace. Light and bright with a fantastic green and peaceful view from the patio. Maple cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Second bedroom can be used as an office or a home gym! Full size washer and dryer with storage space in the laundry room. Walk to Reston Town Center and future metro station in 10 minutes! Harris Teeter, Starbucks, and Trader Joes are all walkable. 7 minute drive to Wiehle Metro Station and Whole Foods around the corner. The complex is off of the Green Trail in Reston and is steps from the beautiful Lake Anne. Available August 10th!