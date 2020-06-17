All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1705-E ASCOT WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1705-E ASCOT WAY
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:27 AM

1705-E ASCOT WAY

1705 Ascot Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1705 Ascot Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and full of natural light, this home is in beautiful condition and ready to move in! The kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile and a separate closet with full size washer and dryer. Two large bedrooms on opposite sides of unit offer privacy, walk-in closets with built-ins and their own baths. The living and dining room area has great hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Nice balcony off living room has views of trees and common area. Two assigned parking spaces. Newly painted and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705-E ASCOT WAY have any available units?
1705-E ASCOT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705-E ASCOT WAY have?
Some of 1705-E ASCOT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705-E ASCOT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1705-E ASCOT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705-E ASCOT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1705-E ASCOT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1705-E ASCOT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1705-E ASCOT WAY offers parking.
Does 1705-E ASCOT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705-E ASCOT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705-E ASCOT WAY have a pool?
No, 1705-E ASCOT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1705-E ASCOT WAY have accessible units?
No, 1705-E ASCOT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1705-E ASCOT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705-E ASCOT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia