1705-E ASCOT WAY

Amenities
Bright and full of natural light, this home is in beautiful condition and ready to move in! The kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile and a separate closet with full size washer and dryer. Two large bedrooms on opposite sides of unit offer privacy, walk-in closets with built-ins and their own baths. The living and dining room area has great hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Nice balcony off living room has views of trees and common area. Two assigned parking spaces. Newly painted and ready to move in!