1656 WHISPERHILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 level North Point Reston townhome available for rent starting October 1st. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths - 2 BRs and 1 bath upstairs plus BR (which could also be a rec room) plus full bath in basement. Lovely wooded view with deck! Fireplace. Great Reston amenities! Anything from 1 to 3 year lease OK. Pets considered-extra $250 deposit+$25/month rent per pet. Come see it today!