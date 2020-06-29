1647 BENTANA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

RESTON AT ITS ABSOLUTE BEST! Spacious 2500 SF renovated TH nested against Lake Fairfax Park. Fabulous eat-in kitchen, 3/4 BR, 3.5 BA, new HW floors, paint, carpets, roof & windows. Bordering Lake Fairfax Park, this home has a large elevated walk out deck with a spectacular view of Lake Fairfax Park creating a delightful impression of isolation in a completely natural setting. Easy walk to day care, pool, athletic fields, park & shopping. This home is what makes Reston such a great place to live.