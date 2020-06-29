All apartments in Reston
1647 BENTANA WAY
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

1647 BENTANA WAY

1647 Bentana Way · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Bentana Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
RESTON AT ITS ABSOLUTE BEST! Spacious 2500 SF renovated TH nested against Lake Fairfax Park. Fabulous eat-in kitchen, 3/4 BR, 3.5 BA, new HW floors, paint, carpets, roof & windows. Bordering Lake Fairfax Park, this home has a large elevated walk out deck with a spectacular view of Lake Fairfax Park creating a delightful impression of isolation in a completely natural setting. Easy walk to day care, pool, athletic fields, park & shopping. This home is what makes Reston such a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 BENTANA WAY have any available units?
1647 BENTANA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 BENTANA WAY have?
Some of 1647 BENTANA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 BENTANA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1647 BENTANA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 BENTANA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1647 BENTANA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1647 BENTANA WAY offer parking?
No, 1647 BENTANA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1647 BENTANA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 BENTANA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 BENTANA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1647 BENTANA WAY has a pool.
Does 1647 BENTANA WAY have accessible units?
No, 1647 BENTANA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 BENTANA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 BENTANA WAY has units with dishwashers.

