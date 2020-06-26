All apartments in Reston
1613 Valencia Way

Location

1613 Valencia Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
Gorgeous townhouse for rent in sought-after Villas de Espana, a tree filled neighborhood in the heart of Reston, just one mile from the Metro. Perfect for relocating or temporary PCS-ing families needing a cozy home for several years (rental term options from 2-5 years). Available
starting Aug 1 with possible wiggle room if needed.

Three finished levels include wide-plank hardwood floors and gas fireplace on the main level, a master bedroom and additional upstairs bedroom with balconies, custom shelving or cabinetry in basement, bathrooms and kitchen (not pictured), as well as large bonus room in basement that has been used as a guest room, or can be a den, exercise, or additional storage room. Updated kitchen includes modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.

Entire house will receive new paint or touchups prior to rental period start, as well as a remodeled basement bathroom shower, and renewed decks. Rental will include basement deep freezer for tenant use.

Two story decks on main and walk-out basement levels perfect for relaxing and enjoying nature or entertaining. Rear access direct to Reston's 55-miles of trails, and front patio great for growing herbs near the kitchen.

If interested, owner can negotiate to include partial furnishings (different than pictured), as well as option for home theater room in basement (remote drop down screen, projector, sound bar and automatic recliner sofa for three).

Close to tranquil Lake Anne and shopping and entertainment options at Reston Town Center. Welcome to your lovely next rental home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

