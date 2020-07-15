All apartments in Reston
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE

1547 Scandia Circle · (703) 525-7010
Location

1547 Scandia Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

Lovely 3 level 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom town home backing to open woods with private fish pond and circular brick patio. Huge rooms and closets. Top of the line triple pane thermal windows. Two unassigned parking spaces convey with the rental. Home has bright & sunny southern exposure. Convenient to Dulles Toll Rd and Fairfax County Parkway. Enjoy having access to the Reston Association and the Reston Community center which includes pools and tennis courts.The following repairs will be completed once the home is vacant: New granite in the kitchen, new light fixture for kitchen and entryway, new kitchen flooring, new hall bathroom vanity, mirror, sink, and flooring.Owner will consider one pet, with deposit.Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $104,000/ year.Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE have any available units?
1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
