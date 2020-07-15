1547 SCANDIA CIRCLE

Amenities

Lovely 3 level 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom town home backing to open woods with private fish pond and circular brick patio. Huge rooms and closets. Top of the line triple pane thermal windows. Two unassigned parking spaces convey with the rental. Home has bright & sunny southern exposure. Convenient to Dulles Toll Rd and Fairfax County Parkway. Enjoy having access to the Reston Association and the Reston Community center which includes pools and tennis courts.The following repairs will be completed once the home is vacant: New granite in the kitchen, new light fixture for kitchen and entryway, new kitchen flooring, new hall bathroom vanity, mirror, sink, and flooring.Owner will consider one pet, with deposit.Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $104,000/ year.Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.