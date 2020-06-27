All apartments in Reston
Reston, VA
1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 11:06 PM

1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE

1537 Scandia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Scandia Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Short-Term Lease available! Between places or need a FURNISHED place to stay during your business travel? Owner is looking for quiet, clean, non-smoking professional to SHARE living space with. Owner has a friendly but shy cat. One FURNISHED bedroom + another room (furnished or unfurnished) with private bath in contemporary townhouse in the heart of Reston near public transportation and just one mi from Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station and 1.6 mi from Reston Town Center. Rental includes:1st bedroom furnished with Queen size bed, dresser and night stand. 2nd room unfinished or furnished with TV, sofa, coffee table, desk. 2 closets, 1 private full bath. 1 reserved parking space, 1 seasonal pool pass to all Reston Pools. Utilities at flat rate of $150/month (gas, electric, internet, water/sewer, trash/recycling). Shared space includes: Access to washer/dryer in basement, Access to fully appointed gourmet kitchen with gas stove, Breakfast/dining area, Garden patio with vision grill/smoker, fire table, and lounge seating. No pets please. Available August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE have any available units?
1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
