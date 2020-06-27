1537 SCANDIA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

Short-Term Lease available! Between places or need a FURNISHED place to stay during your business travel? Owner is looking for quiet, clean, non-smoking professional to SHARE living space with. Owner has a friendly but shy cat. One FURNISHED bedroom + another room (furnished or unfurnished) with private bath in contemporary townhouse in the heart of Reston near public transportation and just one mi from Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station and 1.6 mi from Reston Town Center. Rental includes:1st bedroom furnished with Queen size bed, dresser and night stand. 2nd room unfinished or furnished with TV, sofa, coffee table, desk. 2 closets, 1 private full bath. 1 reserved parking space, 1 seasonal pool pass to all Reston Pools. Utilities at flat rate of $150/month (gas, electric, internet, water/sewer, trash/recycling). Shared space includes: Access to washer/dryer in basement, Access to fully appointed gourmet kitchen with gas stove, Breakfast/dining area, Garden patio with vision grill/smoker, fire table, and lounge seating. No pets please. Available August 1st!