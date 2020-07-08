All apartments in Reston
1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT

1516 Summerchase Court · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Summerchase Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Sunny corner unit with abundance of natural light, covered front patio and side enclosed patio with storage closet. Two bedrooms each with attached full bathroom. Granite and stainless in kitchen with breakfast bar open to living space. Updated master bath. Hardwoods, blinds on windows, wood burning fireplace. Washer/Dryer in condo near storage shelves. Reston community includes access to pools, tennis courts, paths, planned activities, and open spaces. Close to Wiehle Metro & future RTC Metro stop - on bus line to both.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT have any available units?
1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT have?
Some of 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT offer parking?
No, 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT has a pool.
Does 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT has units with dishwashers.

