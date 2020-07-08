1516 SUMMERCHASE COURT

Amenities
Sunny corner unit with abundance of natural light, covered front patio and side enclosed patio with storage closet. Two bedrooms each with attached full bathroom. Granite and stainless in kitchen with breakfast bar open to living space. Updated master bath. Hardwoods, blinds on windows, wood burning fireplace. Washer/Dryer in condo near storage shelves. Reston community includes access to pools, tennis courts, paths, planned activities, and open spaces. Close to Wiehle Metro & future RTC Metro stop - on bus line to both.