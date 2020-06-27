All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE

1506 Poplar Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1506 Poplar Grove Drive, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The best of Reston! Situated in a tranquil cluster of townhomes, this updated 3 bedroom townhome is minutes from Reston Town Center and a variety of outdoor amenities. The foyer opens to the dining and living area, featuring hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Enjoy the outdoors while sitting on the spacious deck. Upstairs, you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, upgraded full baths and plenty of closet space. Head downstairs and you'll find an updated walkout basement that opens to a landscaped patio in your low maintenance backyard. You'll also find a half bath and laundry room in the basement. Two assigned parking spots included. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dErvSq4bTEn&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia