1506 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

The best of Reston! Situated in a tranquil cluster of townhomes, this updated 3 bedroom townhome is minutes from Reston Town Center and a variety of outdoor amenities. The foyer opens to the dining and living area, featuring hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Enjoy the outdoors while sitting on the spacious deck. Upstairs, you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms, upgraded full baths and plenty of closet space. Head downstairs and you'll find an updated walkout basement that opens to a landscaped patio in your low maintenance backyard. You'll also find a half bath and laundry room in the basement. Two assigned parking spots included. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dErvSq4bTEn&mls=1