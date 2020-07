Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Light-filled townhome on a cul-de-sac with a grand 2-story entry, large and bright kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, living/dining combo opens to a large upper-level deck that backs up to trees. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms upstairs, and a full bathroom on the lower level with a large family room that opens to a patio with a fenced yard. One reserved parking space. Pets OK with approval.