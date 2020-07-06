1330 Park Garden Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Luxury Townhouse in North Reston - Property Id: 162447



Willing to reduce monthly rent to $2800 with 18 months lease agreement.

Exquisite 3 br, 3.5 ba, 3 level 1966 S.F, One car garage. 2 Fire Places. Fresh paint, new engineered hard wood floors on upper level, new kitchen granite counter top and new appliances. Located in Reston's best neighborhood. Approximately 3 miles to Wiehle Silver line Metro Station. Easy access to Rt 7 and Dulles Toll Road. Conveniently close distance to shops, restaurants. Walk on the Pink Trail located behind the house for your leisure time. Access Reston swimming pool and tennis court within a few hundred feet of the property, or go to any of the conveniently located swimming pools near by in Reston Association (RA), with a small annual fee due to RA. Close to Reston Town Center, Lake Anne, and Lake Fairfax. Enjoy farmer's market and occasional entertainment at Lake Anne & Reston Town Center!

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water, cable, Outside yard maintenance, and driveway snow removal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162447p

Property Id 162447



(RLNE5182983)