Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1330 Park Garden Ln

1330 Park Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Luxury Townhouse in North Reston - Property Id: 162447

Willing to reduce monthly rent to $2800 with 18 months lease agreement.
Exquisite 3 br, 3.5 ba, 3 level 1966 S.F, One car garage. 2 Fire Places. Fresh paint, new engineered hard wood floors on upper level, new kitchen granite counter top and new appliances. Located in Reston's best neighborhood. Approximately 3 miles to Wiehle Silver line Metro Station. Easy access to Rt 7 and Dulles Toll Road. Conveniently close distance to shops, restaurants. Walk on the Pink Trail located behind the house for your leisure time. Access Reston swimming pool and tennis court within a few hundred feet of the property, or go to any of the conveniently located swimming pools near by in Reston Association (RA), with a small annual fee due to RA. Close to Reston Town Center, Lake Anne, and Lake Fairfax. Enjoy farmer's market and occasional entertainment at Lake Anne & Reston Town Center!
Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water, cable, Outside yard maintenance, and driveway snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162447p
Property Id 162447

(RLNE5182983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Park Garden Ln have any available units?
1330 Park Garden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Park Garden Ln have?
Some of 1330 Park Garden Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Park Garden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Park Garden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Park Garden Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Park Garden Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Park Garden Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Park Garden Ln offers parking.
Does 1330 Park Garden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Park Garden Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Park Garden Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1330 Park Garden Ln has a pool.
Does 1330 Park Garden Ln have accessible units?
No, 1330 Park Garden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Park Garden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Park Garden Ln has units with dishwashers.

