1291 LAMPLIGHTER WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Spacious light-filled home in North Reston offering a first floor master bedroom and master bathroom. The living room, dining room and breakfast nook are graced with beautiful crystal chandeliers. Hardwood floors glow on the entire main level. The spacious kitchen is a cook's dream with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two large bedrooms and a full bath can be found on the upper level. Entertain family and friends in the fabulous family room on the lower level with a wet bar. Spa bathroom, laundry room and bonus room can also be found on the lower level. This beautiful home is surrounded by lovely plants on all sides as well as a fountain and stream to welcome you. Paradise found!