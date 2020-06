Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12195 Abington Hall Pl #303 Available 08/23/19 ONE OF A KIND GEM IN RESTON - THIS IS A GEM, MANY NICE FEATURES TO ENJOY!!! CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, LIGHT & BRIGHT!!! MANY UPGRADES COMPLETED!!! NEWER ECONOMICAL HVAC AND SOME NEWER APPLIANCES!!! LOFT SPACE ADDS MORE LIVING SPACE COULD BE A BEDROOM / OFFICE OR WHATEVER YOUR NEEDS MAY BE!!! EXCELLENT BALCONY W/ LAKE VIEW!!! GARAGE & DRIVEWAY PARKING!!! LOTS OF STORAGE!!! THIS HOME IS TURN KEY JUST MOVE RIGHT IN AND ENJOY!!! OVER 1500 SQFT AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL HOME!!!



(RLNE5031379)