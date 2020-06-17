12195 ABINGTON HALL PL #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean & Bright Top Shelf Reston Town Center rental condo * Watch Sunsets on nice 2nd floor Balcony * LB is on the railing to right of the front security door * Pets (dogs) Case by Case w/dep * Close to Restaurants and Town Center Activities * High Ceilings * Washer & Dryer * Ample Parking * Open Floor Plan * Great Location close to Major Roads * Large Bedrooms & Closets * All this can be yours!