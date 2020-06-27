1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT

Amenities

Welcome to the community of Weatherstone!Exceptional 3 level TH with deck backing to pond and trees. The outdoor views are serene! Incredible updates, hardwood floors on main level, carpeting on upper levels. $40K in updated bathrooms, master bath has heated tile floors, dual vanity, seamless shower surround, heated air jetted serenity tub w/aromatherapy, fenced rear yard, beautifully landscaped front and back yard, fantastic community, close to all the Reston amenities, N. Point shopping, RTC, parks, playground, pools, tennis, and Wiehle Ave. Metro. This is an extraordinary opportunity live the Reston lifestyle at it~s best! Large bonus room in basement for office or workout room not shown in pictures.~ This home keeps getting better!