Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT

1217 Weatherstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Weatherstone Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to the community of Weatherstone!Exceptional 3 level TH with deck backing to pond and trees. The outdoor views are serene! Incredible updates, hardwood floors on main level, carpeting on upper levels. $40K in updated bathrooms, master bath has heated tile floors, dual vanity, seamless shower surround, heated air jetted serenity tub w/aromatherapy, fenced rear yard, beautifully landscaped front and back yard, fantastic community, close to all the Reston amenities, N. Point shopping, RTC, parks, playground, pools, tennis, and Wiehle Ave. Metro. This is an extraordinary opportunity live the Reston lifestyle at it~s best! Large bonus room in basement for office or workout room not shown in pictures.~ This home keeps getting better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT have any available units?
1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT have?
Some of 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT offer parking?
No, 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT has a pool.
Does 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 WEATHERSTONE COURT has units with dishwashers.
