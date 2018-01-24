All apartments in Reston
12058 Edgemere Cir
12058 Edgemere Cir

12058 Edgemere Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12058 Edgemere Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Absolutely amazing 3 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3 level townhome in the heart of Reston. Entering this gorgeous space you will immediately notice the enormous kitchen featuring ample cabinet space, ceramic flooring, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The living room and den follow, showcasing hardwood flooring, fireplace & ample natural light. The basement is decked out with wall to wall carpeting featuring a spacious office, enormous recreation room, and study with wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms boast light fixtures + fans, wall to wall carpeting, generous reach-in closet space & ample natural light. Enjoy the spacious deck and fenced-in landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining with summer just around the corner. Do not miss out on your chance of paradise! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12058 Edgemere Cir have any available units?
12058 Edgemere Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12058 Edgemere Cir have?
Some of 12058 Edgemere Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12058 Edgemere Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12058 Edgemere Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12058 Edgemere Cir pet-friendly?
No, 12058 Edgemere Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12058 Edgemere Cir offer parking?
No, 12058 Edgemere Cir does not offer parking.
Does 12058 Edgemere Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12058 Edgemere Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12058 Edgemere Cir have a pool?
No, 12058 Edgemere Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12058 Edgemere Cir have accessible units?
No, 12058 Edgemere Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12058 Edgemere Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12058 Edgemere Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
