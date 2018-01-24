12058 Edgemere Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Absolutely amazing 3 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, 3 level townhome in the heart of Reston. Entering this gorgeous space you will immediately notice the enormous kitchen featuring ample cabinet space, ceramic flooring, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The living room and den follow, showcasing hardwood flooring, fireplace & ample natural light. The basement is decked out with wall to wall carpeting featuring a spacious office, enormous recreation room, and study with wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms boast light fixtures + fans, wall to wall carpeting, generous reach-in closet space & ample natural light. Enjoy the spacious deck and fenced-in landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining with summer just around the corner. Do not miss out on your chance of paradise! Available Now!