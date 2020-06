Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM TOP LEVEL CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER WITH POOL VIEWS. NEWER FLOORING, GAS FIREPLACE. ENJOY AN EVENING AROUND TOWN VISITING THE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS IN RTC. EASY ACCESS TO GROCERS INCLUDING TRADER JOES AND HARRIS TEETER. JUMP ON THE TRAIL AND WALK OR BIKE TO NEARBY METRO STATION. PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE TO CASE BASIS.