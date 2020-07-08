11974 Greywing Court

Amenities

Marc Perez and Renters Warehouse present to you a spacious 3 level townhome in the sought after Reston. This townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath with large renovated kitchen, ample living room area, wood floors and unique conversation pit with fireplace. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling and private bath. Washer/dryer top of the line on bedroom level. Roomy kitchen on main level with plenty of cabinet and counter top space! Deck on main level backs to woods, private and perfect for entertaining. Lower level walkout and full bath. Fully fenced yard. Metro Bus stop within walking distance. Close to fine dining, shops, Dulles Airport, Reston Town Center, and Metro Station. Please call or text Marc Perez at 571-239-0553 to schedule a showing. $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.