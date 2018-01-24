All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11956 SENTINEL POINT CT
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

11956 SENTINEL POINT CT

11956 Sentinel Point Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11956 Sentinel Point Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4872132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT have any available units?
11956 SENTINEL POINT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT currently offering any rent specials?
11956 SENTINEL POINT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT pet-friendly?
No, 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT offer parking?
No, 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT does not offer parking.
Does 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT have a pool?
No, 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT does not have a pool.
Does 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT have accessible units?
No, 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11956 SENTINEL POINT CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia