Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities

Great Location - Tennant occupied. Tennant moving as soon as we get new tenants. Two large bedrooms upstairs, with 1 full bath. Main floor, with Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Lots of natural light. The lower level features walkout basement which is bright and sunny and leads to a fenced rear yard and full bath.