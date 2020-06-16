11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

This unit features an open floorplan overlooking Reston. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, GE appliances, and track lighting. The master bath features a tile surround tub, a second linen closet, and granite vanity. There is a spacious master bedroom, with a walk-in closet and ceiling fan for extra comfort. A stacked washer dryer is in the unit for added convenience. The kitchen overlooks a small eat-in area which leads to the living room. There is a balcony to enjoy the fresh air and the sites! The Mercer features several great amenities: an outdoor swimming pool, party room which serves as a great meeting place for those who work from home, weight room, and a very large terrace area.