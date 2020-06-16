All apartments in Reston
11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:22 AM

11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE

11760 Sunrise Valley Drive · (703) 592-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11760 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 810 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
This unit features an open floorplan overlooking Reston. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, GE appliances, and track lighting. The master bath features a tile surround tub, a second linen closet, and granite vanity. There is a spacious master bedroom, with a walk-in closet and ceiling fan for extra comfort. A stacked washer dryer is in the unit for added convenience. The kitchen overlooks a small eat-in area which leads to the living room. There is a balcony to enjoy the fresh air and the sites! The Mercer features several great amenities: an outdoor swimming pool, party room which serves as a great meeting place for those who work from home, weight room, and a very large terrace area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11760 SUNRISE VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
