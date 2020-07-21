11755 BAYFIELD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Nicely upgraded and conveniently located home in North Reston! Brand new carpet on upper level and both sets of stairs. Newly painted July 2019. Hardwood floors on main level in great condition. Kitchen and bath updated within past few years! Fantastic Location: 1.5 miles to the Reston Town Center; 2.5 miles to Wiehle Ave Metro; 2 miles to future Reston Metro; 2 miles to Dulles Toll Road; half a mile to Fairfax County Parkway; one mile to Trader Joe's; and easy access to Reston's pools, tennis courts, walking trails, etc.