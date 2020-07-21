All apartments in Reston
11755 BAYFIELD COURT
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:21 AM

11755 BAYFIELD COURT

11755 Bayfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

11755 Bayfield Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Nicely upgraded and conveniently located home in North Reston! Brand new carpet on upper level and both sets of stairs. Newly painted July 2019. Hardwood floors on main level in great condition. Kitchen and bath updated within past few years! Fantastic Location: 1.5 miles to the Reston Town Center; 2.5 miles to Wiehle Ave Metro; 2 miles to future Reston Metro; 2 miles to Dulles Toll Road; half a mile to Fairfax County Parkway; one mile to Trader Joe's; and easy access to Reston's pools, tennis courts, walking trails, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11755 BAYFIELD COURT have any available units?
11755 BAYFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11755 BAYFIELD COURT have?
Some of 11755 BAYFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11755 BAYFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11755 BAYFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11755 BAYFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11755 BAYFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11755 BAYFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 11755 BAYFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11755 BAYFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11755 BAYFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11755 BAYFIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11755 BAYFIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 11755 BAYFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 11755 BAYFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11755 BAYFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11755 BAYFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
