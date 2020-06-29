All apartments in Reston
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE

11753 Mossy Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11753 Mossy Creek Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
The stunning kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and flooring renovated in 2016. Roof (2019), H.V.A.C. (2019), most windows (2020), master bath (2019) and upper level full bath (2018). This home is furnished with the exception of the recreational room that has a desk and a bookcase. Fresh paint throughout! Just bring your sheets and enjoy! No pets or smokers please. There is a fee to use the pool and tennis courts for $25.00 for the summer. ERA Teachers uses TenantReports.com for screening services. Please park in your spaces 137 and 138.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE have any available units?
11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE have?
Some of 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE has a pool.
Does 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
