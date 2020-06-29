11753 MOSSY CREEK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

The stunning kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and flooring renovated in 2016. Roof (2019), H.V.A.C. (2019), most windows (2020), master bath (2019) and upper level full bath (2018). This home is furnished with the exception of the recreational room that has a desk and a bookcase. Fresh paint throughout! Just bring your sheets and enjoy! No pets or smokers please. There is a fee to use the pool and tennis courts for $25.00 for the summer. ERA Teachers uses TenantReports.com for screening services. Please park in your spaces 137 and 138.