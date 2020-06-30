All apartments in Reston
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

11729 GREAT OWL CIR

11729 Great Owl Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11729 Great Owl Circle, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath end unit townhome w/1 car attached garage located in sought after North Reston Ridgewood Cluster! Main level hardwood floors, updated eat in kitchen w/stainless steel & granite! Open floorplan living room w/ vaulted ceiling, fireplace & door to private deck & views of yard. Master suite offers walk in closet & maters bath w/ dual sink vanity. Fully finished walk-out lower level features a family room w/fireplace, den or 4th bedroom, full bath and access to the fully fenced backyard & patio. Hurry and apply - this one won't last! *****Apply on-line @ www.RicheyPM.com No pets & no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11729 GREAT OWL CIR have any available units?
11729 GREAT OWL CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11729 GREAT OWL CIR have?
Some of 11729 GREAT OWL CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11729 GREAT OWL CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11729 GREAT OWL CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11729 GREAT OWL CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11729 GREAT OWL CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11729 GREAT OWL CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11729 GREAT OWL CIR offers parking.
Does 11729 GREAT OWL CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11729 GREAT OWL CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11729 GREAT OWL CIR have a pool?
No, 11729 GREAT OWL CIR does not have a pool.
Does 11729 GREAT OWL CIR have accessible units?
No, 11729 GREAT OWL CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11729 GREAT OWL CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11729 GREAT OWL CIR has units with dishwashers.

