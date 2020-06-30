11729 GREAT OWL CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated 3 bedroom, 4.5 bath end unit townhome w/1 car attached garage located in sought after North Reston Ridgewood Cluster! Main level hardwood floors, updated eat in kitchen w/stainless steel & granite! Open floorplan living room w/ vaulted ceiling, fireplace & door to private deck & views of yard. Master suite offers walk in closet & maters bath w/ dual sink vanity. Fully finished walk-out lower level features a family room w/fireplace, den or 4th bedroom, full bath and access to the fully fenced backyard & patio. Hurry and apply - this one won't last! *****Apply on-line @ www.RicheyPM.com No pets & no smoking