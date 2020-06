11709 BRIARY BRANCH CT

Amenities

BEST PRICE IN RESTON FOR A 3 BR 3 FINISHED LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN RESTON! TOTALLY REDONE IN 2010 W NEW KITCHEN & BATHS W CERAMIC TILE & NEW APPLIANCES & W/W & WINDOWS. ALL BRICK. 3 FINISHED LEVELS W DEN, REC ROOM & FULL BATH ON THE LOWER LEVEL. LR W FIREPLACE & SEPARATE DR & SUNNY EAT IN KITCHEN. NO PETS & NO SMOKING IN THE HOME. CERTIFIED FUNDS REQUIRED FOR 1ST MONTHS RENT & THE SECURITY DEPOSIT. $50 CREDIT CHECK FEE TO JUST PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. 703 272-8068 & FIRST MONTH'S RENT TO LONG & FOSTER. PARKING FOR ONLY 2 CARS PER TOWNHOUSE ALLOWED IN THE CLUSTER. Park in spaces # 23 or 15 only. Max 2 incomes to qualify. PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES & REMOVE SHOES & MINIMAL TOUCHING.