11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE

Available immediately! Recently painted and new kitchen flooring! Spacious 2 bedroom unit in sought after ParcReston! Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area with window on both sides. Sliding glass door to balcony. Great location - next to the Reston Town Center. Shopping, dining, and entertaining within steps, near the Silver Metro. Amenities include: exercise facility, outdoor pool, clubhouse & conference room. $250 "move-in" fee - paid directly to ParcReston. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1650) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.