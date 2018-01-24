All apartments in Reston
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:26 PM

11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE

11703 Olde English Drive · (703) 642-5683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11703 Olde English Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
Available immediately! Recently painted and new kitchen flooring! Spacious 2 bedroom unit in sought after ParcReston! Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area with window on both sides. Sliding glass door to balcony. Great location - next to the Reston Town Center. Shopping, dining, and entertaining within steps, near the Silver Metro. Amenities include: exercise facility, outdoor pool, clubhouse & conference room. $250 "move-in" fee - paid directly to ParcReston. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1650) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have any available units?
11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have?
Some of 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11703 OLDE ENGLISH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
