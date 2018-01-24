11691 North Shore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

My husband and I purchased a new home and are moving, so were looking to have our lease taken over. We have already paid Novembers rent. You can move in after November 10th and not pay until December. Whats more, our $782.50 security deposit will remain on the books, so youll get that whenever you move out. Those 2 things give you the free month!!! The lease ends May 31, 2020, youll have the option to renew the lease. The rent is $1565 per month now. November is free so that helps. The property manager says the new lease will be in June 2020. They estimate at that time the rent would rise to $1590. You would be able to lock that in for 2 years though. We have taken good care of the apartment. If you only stay until May, then the deposit refund and free November give an effective average rent of $1341 per month. The only extra fees youll have upfront are the application fee and the fee to replace names on the lease.



The apartment is 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, but it is spacious enough for 2 professionals looking to cut costs, a small family of 3, a couple, or an individual. It includes in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave, etc.



The neighborhood is very charming and short walk to both the Reston Town Center and Lake Anne plaza. Its only 10 minutes walk to Harris Teeter supermarket for groceries. You can also join the Reston Association and have access to tennis courts and swimming pools, both are a short walk. The Wiehle and soon-to-be Reston metro are nearby with a bus stop out front that takes you to them. The surface parking lots are free no matter how many cars you own.



We are available to show the apartment in the evenings after work or on the weekends. Please email me for more details if youre interested.