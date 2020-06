Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a prime location! Only minutes away from Reston Town Center, Toll Rd, Route 28, and more! Spacious floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful backsplash. Condo has a oversized walk out patio! ALL utilities are included in the rent price!