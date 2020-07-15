11653 GAS LIGHT CT #G

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Showing Schedule starts from Saturday the June 20th. Bright and full of natural light, this home is in beautiful condition and ready to move in! The kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile and a separate closet with full size washer and dryer. Two large bedrooms on opposite sides of unit offer privacy, walk-in closets with built-ins and their own baths. The living and dining room area has great hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Nice balcony off living room has views of trees and common area. Two assigned parking spaces. Newly painted and ready to move in!