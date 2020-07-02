All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P

11637 Charter Oak Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11637 Charter Oak Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
$1,790 -to $2,275
Fees:
Application fee: $50
Administrative fee: $450
Pet fee: $550 non-refundable pet fee per dog. $450 non-refundable pet fee per cat. $35 pet rent, per month, per pet.

Apartment Features
* One- and two-bedroom apartments
* Golf course views
* Frost-free refrigerators
* Separate dining room
* Linen closets
* Mini/vertical blinds
* Plush wall-to-wall carpeting
* Spacious closets
* Air conditioning
* High-speed Internet access
* Cable-ready
* Patio or balcony
* Washer and dryer

Community Features
* Membership to Reston community outdoor pools and tennis courts
* Pet-friendly
* Adjace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P have any available units?
11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P have?
Some of 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P currently offering any rent specials?
11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P pet-friendly?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P is pet friendly.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P offer parking?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P offers parking.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P have a pool?
Yes, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P has a pool.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P have accessible units?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P does not have accessible units.
Does 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P have units with dishwashers?
No, 11637 Charter Oak Ct Unit: B1P does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia