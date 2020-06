11625 STONEVIEW SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPOINTMENTS ONLY; TENAY OCCUPIED, PLEASE FOLLOW COVID19 SHOWING INSTRUCTION (DO NOT ALLOW YOUR CLIENTS TO TOUCH ANYTHING IN THE PROPERTY JUST TAKE A QUICK LOOK)FANTASTIC RENTAL IN THE HEART OF RESTON; NEAR COMMUTER ROUTES ; BEAUTIFUL 2BR 2FB CONDO, HARD WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT, WALK-IN CLOSET; LIVING ROOM WITH PATIO BACKING TO TREES; GROUND LEVEL;ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED; CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & TOLL ROAD, DULLES AIRPORT, AND FUTURE METRO, RESTON TOWN CENTER, ALL RESTON COMMUNITY AMENITIES ,MUCH MORE TO SEE!!!PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.