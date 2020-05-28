11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous home shows pride of ownership. Newly Renovated Beautiful, spacious 2-br, 2-ba condo with new laminate flooring and fresh natural paint throughout unit. Lovely updated kitchen with SS appliances and painted cabinets. Spacious Dining Rm & Living room with sliding glass door leading to private patio overlooking trees. Master Suite with large walk-in closet & updated bathroom. Assigned parking. spots Fabulous kitchen with new stove, new cabinets and tasteful accents. Large MBR with private bath (tub & shower). LR/FR features SGD that opens to a cozy patio overlooking trees. New washer & dryer. All utilities included in rent, Model condition. Hurry, won't last! Close to Reston Town Center.