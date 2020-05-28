All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:44 PM

11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE

11609 Stoneview Square · (703) 204-1188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11609 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA 20191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous home shows pride of ownership. Newly Renovated Beautiful, spacious 2-br, 2-ba condo with new laminate flooring and fresh natural paint throughout unit. Lovely updated kitchen with SS appliances and painted cabinets. Spacious Dining Rm & Living room with sliding glass door leading to private patio overlooking trees. Master Suite with large walk-in closet & updated bathroom. Assigned parking. spots Fabulous kitchen with new stove, new cabinets and tasteful accents. Large MBR with private bath (tub & shower). LR/FR features SGD that opens to a cozy patio overlooking trees. New washer & dryer. All utilities included in rent, Model condition. Hurry, won't last! Close to Reston Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE have any available units?
11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE have?
Some of 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE have a pool?
No, 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11609 STONEVIEW SQUARE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity